Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Brexit: 'This deal keeps no-one happy'
Former Education Secretary Justine Greening said Parliament was "deadlocked" over the government's Brexit plan and a second referendum was needed on the final deal.
Speaking on BBC Breakfast, the Conservative MP for Putney said the proposals from Prime Minister Theresa May did not satisfy either Leavers or Remainers.
Ms Greening, who supported Remain in the referendum, said the deal "keeps no-one happy".
-
16 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window