Corbyn: Trump's Khan attack 'unacceptable'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Corbyn: Trump's Khan attack 'unacceptable'

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn says US President Donald Trump's criticism of Sadiq Khan is "completely unacceptable".

In his Sun interview, Mr Trump said Mr Khan, the mayor of London, had "done a very bad job on terrorism".

Mr Corbyn said: "It is quite without precedent and quite unreasonable the way Trump treats London and treats Sadiq Khan."

  • 13 Jul 2018