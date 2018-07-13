Media player
Donald Trump: 'It's called fake news'
BBC’s political editor Laura Kuenssberg challenged Donald Trump about his criticism of Theresa May earlier this week.
His response was: "We record when we deal with reporters, it's called fake news".
13 Jul 2018
