Why Tory MPs are arguing over Brexit
Why Tory MPs are fighting over the Brexit White Paper

Conservative MPs Ed Vaizey and Andrew Bridgen trade opposing views about the government's White Paper on the UK's future relationship with the EU.

Mr Bridgen says the blueprint would make the UK "a rule taker, not a rule maker" while Mr Vaizey says "it's a good start" and compromise is needed.

  • 12 Jul 2018