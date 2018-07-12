MP's emotional plea over historic adoptions

Media player
Historic adoptions: 'Mums were told: It's for the best'
Labour MP Alison McGovern calls for an apology for women who were pressured into giving their babies up for adoption in the 1950s, 60s and 70s.
Speaking in Parliament, she told MPs: "These women were made to feel ashamed of their bodies, of their pregnancies, and it's that culture of shame that was perpetrated by officialdom, in one guise or another."
12 Jul 2018
