Brexit is 'lose-lose' proposition says European CEO
Brexit is a "lose-lose proposition", according to Nicolas Mackel, the CEO of Luxembourg for Finance, an agency to develop Luxembourg's financial industry.

Mackel told the Today programme that the government uniting on a Brexit plan doesn't mean all 27 EU countries will agree to it.

  • 12 Jul 2018
