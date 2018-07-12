Dominic Raab: 'No discrimination' over immigration
The new Brexit Secretary, Dominic Raab has suggested that EU and non-EU immigration might be treated the same after Brexit.

He told Today that EU citizens won't necessarily have preferential treatment but the precise details were "subject to negotiation."

