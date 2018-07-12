Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Dominic Raab: 'No discrimination' over immigration
The new Brexit Secretary, Dominic Raab has suggested that EU and non-EU immigration might be treated the same after Brexit.
He told Today that EU citizens won't necessarily have preferential treatment but the precise details were "subject to negotiation."
-
12 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window