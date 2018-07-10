Media player
Brexit: What just happened?
With two big resignations from the government, and the Prime Minister's Brexit plans in balance, our Political Correspondent Eleanor Garnier looks at why it's definitely not business as usual in British politics.
Filmed and edited by Tom Bateman
10 Jul 2018
