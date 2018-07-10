Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Laura Kuenssberg: What next for Theresa May and Brexit?
After the resignations of David Davis and Boris Johnson, the BBC’s political editor Laura Kuenssberg has told the Brexitcast podcast that even if Theresa May gets through the next few days, she will still have a problem: ‘If people won’t accept her compromise, what happens next?’
Click here to listen to Laura, Adam Fleming, Chris Mason and Katya Adler in an emergency edition of the podcast – 'Brexit goes kaboom!'
-
10 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-44785695/laura-kuenssberg-what-next-for-theresa-may-and-brexitRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window