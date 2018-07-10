Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
A history of Conservative division over Europe
Since the end of World War Two, the Conservative Party has never been at ease with Europe.
Pro-European and Eurosceptics within the party have clashed many times.
The resignations of David Davis and Boris Johnson are the latest in a long line of Tory fall-outs over Europe.
-
10 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window