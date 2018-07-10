Is Brexit going well or badly?

Video

Boris Johnson said the Brexit dream was dying, and the Daily Politics mood box, an unscientific test with plastic balls, was used to to see whether voters agreed with him.

Elizabeth Glinka went to Leave-voting Ramsgate and asked people what they thought about the handling of the UK's exit from the EU.

