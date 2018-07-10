Justice Secretary: 'Back the PM or leave'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Justice Secretary David Gauke: 'Back the PM or leave'

Justice Secretary David Gauke says the cabinet should support the prime minister or leave.

Speaking on Today, he rejected Boris Johnson's comments that the "Brexit dream" is dying and that the UK risks becoming an EU colony.

  • 10 Jul 2018
Go to next video: Boris Johnson resigns