Boris Johnson resigns
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Boris Johnson resigns as Foreign Secretary

Boris Johnson has become the second senior cabinet minister to quit within 24 hours, as Prime Minister Theresa May faces a growing political crisis over her Brexit strategy.

In his resignation letter, Mr Johnson said the prime minister was leading the UK into a "semi-Brexit" with the "status of a colony".

Brexit Secretary David Davis resigned on Sunday, saying he did not support a Brexit plan agreed by ministers on Friday.

  • 09 Jul 2018
Go to next video: May's tributes to Davis and Johnson