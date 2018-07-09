'Serious risk' of no Brexit deal, warns May
Theresa May gives Brexit statement to Commons

Theresa May said the two models on offer from the EU over Brexit were "simply not acceptable".

And she warned that if the EU continued on its course, there was a “serious risk it could lead to no-deal.”

She was updating MPs on some of the details of the trade deal in her Brexit plan agreed by her cabinet at Chequers.

