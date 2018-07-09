May's tributes to Davis and Johnson

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Brexit: Theresa May on David Davis and Boris Johnson
The prime minister has explained some of the details behind her Brexit plan agreed by her cabinet on Friday.
To laughter from Labour MPs, Theresa May started by paying tribute to David Davis and Boris Johnson who have since resigned.
-
09 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-44768661/brexit-theresa-may-on-david-davis-and-boris-johnsonRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window