Baker: Childish nonsense issued by Number 10

Steve Baker on Downing Street handling of Brexit policy
Steve Baker said he was absolutely furious over "childish briefings" from inside 10 Downing Street, and how an untrue rumour was circulated about him.
The former Brexit Minister told Daily Politics presenter Jo Coburn that he would not name the "particular individual who I would hold accountable".
09 Jul 2018
