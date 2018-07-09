Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Corbyn mocks PM's cabinet crisis
Boris Johnson has resigned as Foreign Secretary amid a growing political crisis over the UK's Brexit strategy.
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn mocked the Theresa May's comments after Friday's Brexit agreement in which she said "collective cabinet responsibility is now fully restored".
-
09 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window