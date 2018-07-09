Davis: Brexit return of control 'illusory'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Davis resignation: Brexit return of control 'illusory'
David Davis has resigned as Brexit secretary over his differences with Prime Minister Theresa May over government policy on the terms of leaving the EU.
"The return of control to parliament is more illusory than it is real," he told the BBC's Laura Kuenssberg.
09 Jul 2018
