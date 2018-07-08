Video

The former education secretary, Justine Greening, says the Cabinet needs to learn from England's success on the football pitch and pull together as a team on Brexit.

Speaking on Pienaar's Politics, she said: "England would not have won last night if we'd been arguing on the pitch.

"We need to stick together as a party, get behind the prime minister and try and make sure that we support her as she goes through what are going to be monumentally difficult negotiations with the EU."

The MP for Putney said the time for arguing over the future of Brexit was over. "Arguments within that Chequers team, within that Cabinet team, have now got to stop."

This clip was originally broadcast on Pienaar's Politics on Sunday 8 July.