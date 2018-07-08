'Be generous or we'll walk away' - Gove's warning to EU
'Be generous or we'll walk away' - Michael Gove's warning to EU

Michael Gove says the EU needs to show more flexibility and generosity in Brexit talks, warning the UK must be prepared to leave without a deal next March if what's on offer isn't good enough.

The environment secretary tells the BBC's Andrew Marr the UK will not walk away from the negotiations now but should be willing to do so if a "proper" withdrawal from the EU can't be achieved.

  • 08 Jul 2018