Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'Be generous or we'll walk away' - Michael Gove's warning to EU
Michael Gove says the EU needs to show more flexibility and generosity in Brexit talks, warning the UK must be prepared to leave without a deal next March if what's on offer isn't good enough.
The environment secretary tells the BBC's Andrew Marr the UK will not walk away from the negotiations now but should be willing to do so if a "proper" withdrawal from the EU can't be achieved.
-
08 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-44756841/be-generous-or-we-ll-walk-away-michael-gove-s-warning-to-euRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window