May: 'We move forward together'
Theresa May: 'A real sense that we move forward together'

Speaking about the cabinet's Brexit plan, Prime Minister Theresa May tells BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg that there is "a real sense that we move forward together".

  • 07 Jul 2018
