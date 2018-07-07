May: 'A serious, workable proposal'

Media player
Theresa May: Brexit plan is a 'serious, workable proposal'
Prime Minister Theresa May has told political editor Laura Kuenssberg that the cabinet plan for Brexit is "a serious, workable proposal" and the next step is to "sit around the table" with the EU.
07 Jul 2018
