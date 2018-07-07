May: 'We will bring an end to free movement'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Theresa May: 'We will bring an end to free movement'

Prime Minister Theresa May has told BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg that the UK will "decide the rules" when it comes to giving preferential treatment to EU citizens.

  • 07 Jul 2018
Go to next video: Cabinet 'agrees collective position' on Brexit