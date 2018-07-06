European security in a post-Nato world?

Video

President Trump plans to make it clear that the US will no longer pick up the bulk of the tab for Nato. This could make the military alliance's future uncertain, leaving Europe to cope alone.

In a personal film for BBC1's This Week, Edward Lucas said Nato would become "a relic of a bygone era" and called on European states to cooperate better on defence matters because "without American protection, we will have to hang together, otherwise we will hang separately."

