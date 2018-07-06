Heading to Chequers to talk Brexit

Media player
Chequers and Brexit - what's going on at the country retreat?
The Cabinet is meeting at the Prime Minister's country house to try to get agreement on what kind of relationship it wants the UK to have with the EU after Brexit when it comes to trade.
Our political Correspondent Eleanor Garnier looks at what's at stake.
06 Jul 2018
