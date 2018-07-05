Unhappy ministers 'should be sacked or leave'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Wollaston on ministers not backing 'sensible Brexit'
Cabinet members who do not back the government line over Brexit "should get out", a Conservative MP has said.
Sarah Wollaston said it was "absolutely impossible” to have a “cabinet all saying different things".
