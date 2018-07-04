Labour MP: Has McVey offered resignation?
Video

PMQs: Cordova and May on Esther McVey and universal credit

A Labour MP asked the prime minister if her work and pensions secretary had offered to resign after three "misleading" statements over Universal Credit, which were criticised by the National Audit Office.

Theresa May told Marsha de Cordova that Esther McVey would be “correcting the record” at the end of Prime Minister's Questions.

  • 04 Jul 2018
