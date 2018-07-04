May trips up over who is leaving whom
PMQs: May mixes her Brexit words on UK leaving the EU

The prime minister brought laughter to the Commons when talking about post-Brexit trade deals, she became a little tongue-tied and said "as we leave the UK".

Prime Minister's Questions: The verdict

  • 04 Jul 2018
