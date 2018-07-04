Should Trump get tea and cakes invite to No 10?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Should Trump get tea and cakes invite to No 10?

The prime minister should be challenging the "divisive and damaging" policies of the US president rather inviting him for tea and cakes at Downing Street, a Labour MP said.

Theresa May told Roberta Blackman-Woods that the best way to challenge Donald Trump was to "sit down and talk to him".

Prime Minister's Questions: The verdict

  • 04 Jul 2018
Go to next video: SNP: Tories shielding donations from scrutiny