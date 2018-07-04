SNP: Tories shielding donations from scrutiny

Video

Ian Blackford claimed the Conservatives were "systematically shielding their donations from public scrutiny" as he asked what checks were made by Scottish Tory MPs before accepting money.

Theresa May said all Scottish Conservative donations were "accepted and declared in accordance with the law", and the party worked with Electoral Commission to "make sure it was all done properly".

In response to a separate question about alleged breaches of electoral law by the Vote Leave campaign, the prime minister said she would not comment on a leaked report.

