Gove says UK waters will be 'ours to police' post-Brexit
The Environment Secretary Michael Gove has said that UK waters will be "ours to police" after Brexit.
Access to UK waters for fishing will be negotiated annually, but Gove insisted that the UK will "hold the cards" in negotiations.
04 Jul 2018
