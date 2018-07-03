Defence secretary interrupted by Siri

Media player
Gavin Williamson interrupted by Siri during Commons statement
Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson appeared to be interrupted by Siri on his iPhone as he addressed MPs in the Commons about Syria.
It led him to pause his statement on the fight against Islamic State as Speaker John Bercow remarked on the "very rum business".
Mr Williamson apologised for the "intervention", adding: "It is very rare that you're heckled by your own mobile phone."
03 Jul 2018
