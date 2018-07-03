MP attempts Fortnite floss move

Video

After debating Culture Secretary Matt Hancock's fears about the computer game Fortnite, a Conservative MP stole the limelight and gave his version of the floss, a dance move linked to the survival game.

Ed Vaizey, a former culture minister, told the Daily Politics the key was "side-to-side action", as he insisted on performing the move alone - leaving Labour MP Rosena Allin-Khan to watch.

