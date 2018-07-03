Future of state-run nurseries
Children's minister Nadhim Zahawi on nursery funding

The children's minister Nadhim Zahawi told Today that local councils should not make "premature decisions" while the government works out future funding for state-run nurseries.

The schools will lose almost £60m a year from 2020 unless action is taken.

