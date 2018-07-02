'Brexit means Brexit does mean Brexit'
Video

Theresa May: 'Brexit means Brexit does mean Brexit'

Prime Minister Theresa May says that "jocularity" about her catchphrase does not stop the fact that Brexit does mean Brexit.

She was responding to Tory MP Sir Desmond Swayne who asked whether Brexit would "be recognisable as Brexit".

