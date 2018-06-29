Media player
Juncker: May will resolve Brexit splits
The European Commission president tells the BBC's Laura Kuenssberg he believes Theresa May can resolve the splits in her cabinet.
"She will ... I know her. I was always trusting the British prime minister," said Jean Claude Juncker.
Mrs May was warned by a series of EU figures that time was running out to get a Brexit deal agreed in time.
29 Jun 2018
