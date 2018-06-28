Irish PM: No Brexit cherry picking

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Brexit: No cherry picking, no cake-and-eat-it, says Leo Varadkar
The Taoiseach tells the BBC that the future relationship between the EU and UK cannot be one "of absolute equals".
At a summit in Brussels, Leo Varadkar said he looked forward to seeing the British government's white paper on its proposals for its post-Brexit relationship with the EU.
But he added: "We're two years telling people that it can't be cherry picking, it can't be cake-and-eat-it".
28 Jun 2018
