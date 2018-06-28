Dating app to get voters loving politics
Tinder app used by activists to spread party message

The dating app Tinder has been used by political campaigners targeting younger people.

Daily Politics reporter Elizabeth Glinka looked at how those who thought they were swiping for romance were receiving messages trying to win their vote.

