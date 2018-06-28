MPs seek action against Cummings

Video

Former Vote Leave chief Dominic Cummings has been referred by MPs to the privileges committee after refusing to appear before them.

Damian Collins, chairman of the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee said Mr Cummings had shown "contempt" adding: “It does take something when an individual decides that their judgement should be set above that of the democratically elected Parliament of this country.”

Mr Cummings said he could not attend on the dates suggested and that there were "legal issues" because of a separate inquiry by the Electoral Commission.