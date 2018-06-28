May: Both sides want Brexit progress

Media player
Theresa May says both sides want Brexit progress
Arriving at a Brussels summit where she is under pressure over the progress of Brexit talks, Prime Minister Theresa May said both sides wanted the negotiations to move "at a faster pace".
28 Jun 2018
