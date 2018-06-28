I'm on my period, MP tells Commons
Video

MP Danielle Rowley says she's on her period and highlights 'unaffordable' products

After apologising for arriving late in the Commons, Labour's Danielle Rowley tells MPs she is on her period as she highlights the cost of sanitary products.

She says the average £500 annual cost is unaffordable for many women.

Women's Minister Victoria Atkins says the government will be removing VAT from sanitary products after it leaves the EU.

  • 28 Jun 2018