Corbyn on 'warring egos' at Chequers pyjama party

The prime minister was asked by Jeremy Corbyn about an invite to the "warring egos in her cabinet" to attend a pyjama party at Chequers during clashes in the Commons.

In response to claims a hard Brexit posed a threat to jobs, Theresa May listed what her "government was delivering", reeling off a list of policies and ending with a reference to the UK leaving the EU next year.

Prime Minister's Questions: The verdict