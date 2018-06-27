Will UK keep its Tier One military status?

Media player
PMQs: May and Mercer on future UK military spending
The government needs to consider what the UK's armed forces should look like in 2030, Theresa May says in response to questions about military spending.
She was replying to former soldier and Tory backbencher Johnny Mercer who asked if the UK was "absolutely committed" to keeping its Tier One military status, and said that "increased threats require increased resources".
27 Jun 2018
