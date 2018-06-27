No 10 to fly England flag for World Cup

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
PMQs: May and Boles on St George's flag at football games
Downing Street will now fly the St George's flag at all future England games in the 2018 World Cup, Theresa May has said in reply to Tory backbencher Nick Boles.
And she also announced she would go further than past PMs, and it will also be flown at the Women's World Cup next year.
-
27 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-44632221/pmqs-may-and-boles-on-st-george-s-flag-at-football-gamesRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window