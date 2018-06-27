Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Abandoning women's community prisons not 'cost-cutting'
Justice Secretary David Gauke has defended cuts to five women's community prisons in England and Wales.
Speaking to Today, he said money may instead be channelled into five residential centres which are to be trialled.
-
27 Jun 2018
