Conservative MP: We cannot look 'like Corbyn-lite'

Video

George Freeman is the chair of the Conservative Policy Forum think tank and was a business minister under David Cameron.

He tells Radio 4's World at One that he's worried about the way the Conservatives are having arguments about spending in public, something which he says could cost them the next election.

"I think if we lose our reputation for economic competence...If we look like Corbyn-lite, the public will conclude they're better off voting for the real thing."