McDonnell: 'This issue will not go away'
John McDonnell: Heathrow fight will go on

John McDonnell warns of the "human cost" of Heathrow expansion in an emotional Commons speech, telling MPs the fight would go on regardless of the outcome of a Commons vote.

The Hayes and Harlington MP was speaking from the backbenches, in his capacity as Hayes and Harlington MP.

  • 25 Jun 2018