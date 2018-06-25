Willson's call to reduce fuel duty

Video

The government "needs to manage fuel duty" says Quentin Willson looking at oil prices and transportation costs.

In a personal film for the Daily Politics Five Reasons series, the motoring journalist said there is a risk of a "technical recession" without action.

