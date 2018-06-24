Hunt on 'completely inappropriate' Airbus
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Airbus: Jeremy Hunt criticises 'completely inappropriate threats'

Health and Social Care Secretary Jeremy Hunt has criticised Airbus for making "threats" of leaving the UK in the event of a no-deal Brexit, calling this "completely inappropriate".

Mr Hunt told the BBC's Andrew Marr programme that if Theresa May is undermined by businesses, it increases the risk of a "fudge" in negotiations with the EU.

  • 24 Jun 2018
Go to next video: PM 'not bluffing' over talk of no-deal Brexit - Fox