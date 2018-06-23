PM 'not bluffing' over talk of no-deal Brexit - Fox
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

PM 'not bluffing' over talk of no-deal Brexit - Fox

Liam Fox tells the BBC's Laura Kuenssberg the EU would be unwise to think Theresa May isn't prepared to walk away from Brexit talks if she doesn't get the right deal for the UK.

In a wide-ranging interview on the second anniversary of the vote to leave the EU, the international trade secretary defends the government's progress since the 2016 vote and talks about his personal belief in Brexit.

  • 23 Jun 2018