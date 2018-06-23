Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
PM 'not bluffing' over talk of no-deal Brexit - Fox
Liam Fox tells the BBC's Laura Kuenssberg the EU would be unwise to think Theresa May isn't prepared to walk away from Brexit talks if she doesn't get the right deal for the UK.
In a wide-ranging interview on the second anniversary of the vote to leave the EU, the international trade secretary defends the government's progress since the 2016 vote and talks about his personal belief in Brexit.
-
23 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window